NASCAR Cup Series FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' Würth 400 picks, predictions Published May. 2, 2025 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NASCAR Cup Series ? Watching NASCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching NASCAR as the series goes to Texas on Sunday with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the Würth 400 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney

Byron leads all drivers in points earned at Texas in the Next Gen era (since 2022). Hamlin is the only driver to finish on the lead lap for all 10 races this year. Blaney has led 449 laps at Texas but has never won a Cup race at the track. And Reddick? He won here in September 2022 (and has his wife’s name on the car).

Prediction: William Byron

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the most LAPS LED from highest to lowest:

Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell

Larson ranks 11th all-time in laps led at Texas, while Logano ranks 12th. As far as this year, Larson has led 18 percent of the laps, while Logano has led 10 percent, Bell five percent and Buescher — well, he’s led two laps all year.

Prediction: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher

3. How many cars WILL BE RUNNING at the completion of the race?

0-25, 25-30, 30-35, 35+

Crashes typically take out about three to 10 cars during a race at Texas. Drivers occasionally have mechanical issues at the track but not often.

Prediction: 30-35

4. Which team will have the TWO BEST FINISHERS with the best COMBINED finishing position?

Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, Team Penske

Each of the last eight races has been won by a different driver, but Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the last four. JGR has two of the wins in the last eight. This year, JGR has five wins, Hendrick three and Penske has one. In the points, Hendrick has three of the top four and all of its drivers in the top 10. JGR has two drivers in the top five while 23XI has two drivers in the top 10. Penske? It has only one driver in the top 10.

Prediction: Hendrick Motorsports

5. Rank the drivers by FINISHING POSITION from best to worst:

Brad Keselowski, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace

Wallace has had the best season by far out of all the drivers listed. But Bubba's average finish at Texas is 19.9, compared to 12.2 for Busch, 15.3 for Keselowski and 20.9 for Allmendinger. At the most recent mile-and-a-half race at Homestead, Wallace was third, Allmendinger seventh, Busch 21st and Keselowski 26th.

Prediction: Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, A.J. Allmendinger, Brad Keselowski

6. Which manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?

Chevrolet, Toyota, Ford

Chevrolet has the most cars and so it’s no surprise it has the most top 10s this year. But both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing — the two primary Toyota teams — have been strong at Texas.

Prediction: Chevrolet



