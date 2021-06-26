Cup Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 400: Win $1,000 for free with FOX Super 6 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Just up the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike lies a fortress of solitude for 51 weeks of the year, an area where the trees and wildlife call in hushed tones, the air has a morning crispness not found in either of the Metropolitan areas – New York City and Philadelphia – that it tends to draw from. It is an area filled with quiet retreats, romantic views and some incredible hiking trails and ski slopes.

That one week of the year, however, is when the serenity breaks into a tin of noise as the NASCAR series rolls in and turns up the volume.

This weekend’s Sunday race, the Explore The Pocono Mountains 400, is a test of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup circuit. It is also a test to see if anyone can stop Kyle Larson , who has won three of the past four races on the circuit.

And you could win $1,000 on this weekend’s race with FOX Super 6. Just answer six questions correctly, and you could win the grand prize. It is simple, fun and easy to win. Best of all, it is free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for this week’s race.

Which driver will have the worst finishing position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick , Chase Elliott , Denny Hamlin , Martin Truex Jr. , William Byron

All of these men have good stats at Pocono compared to the number of starts they have experienced. The pick here, however, is Elliott, who has just one stage win this year. He does, however, have seven top-10s at Pocono in 10 starts.

How many Chevys will finish in the top 15 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-15

Last year, seven Chevys finished in the top 15 at the end of the Pocono race. What will be interesting to see is where things stand after lineups are set.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick , Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Suarez is a guy who sometimes flies under the radar, but he has three top-10 finishes in 17 starts this season. Reddick, however, could be the smart pick, with eight top-10s this year.

Which of the Stewart-Haas drivers will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2

The options: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola , Chase Brisco, Cole Custer, none/more than one

Harvick is the driver who has performed best and could be most likely to make it into the top 10 from Stewart-Haas. It wouldn’t be surprising, however, if Almirola or Brisco also makes a run into the top 10. The none/more than one is a smart play.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsport Drivers will finish with the fewest points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman , Kyle Larson, William Byron, tie

Bowman has been one of those feast-or-famine movements. He has eight top-10 finishes on the year. He also has three DNF (did not finish) on his résumé. It is entirely possible that he doesn’t make it into the point standings.

Which driver will win the race?

The options: Joey Logano , William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch , other

The easy pick would be to take Larson to win a fourth race in the past five. But that is a rare occurrence, and taking anyone else in the field feels like a smarter play. There’s one person who hasn’t won yet (Hamlin) who won this race last year. Other gets him and about 28 more racers. That might be the wise play.

