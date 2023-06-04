NASCAR Cup Series
Enjoy Illinois 300 live updates: Action delayed at World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series

Enjoy Illinois 300 live updates: Action delayed at World Wide Technology Raceway

Updated Jun. 4, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' June schedule continues Sunday with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

The race is currently on a lightning delay, as pop-up storms have been developing to the north of the racetrack.

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out in Madison, Illinois over 240 laps and 300 miles on the uniquely shaped speedway, which will likely pose a challenge for the new Next Gen car, as it features large degrees of banking in Turns 1 through 4.

Chase Elliott isn't a part of Sunday's action, as he's currently serving a one-week suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. In his place is Corey LaJoie, who moved over from the Spire Motorsports No. 7.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments.

Green!

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee gave the command to start engines Sunday.

Just like that, things were underway at WWT Raceway!

Quick chaos

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch chose the inside line on the initial start, but it was Ryan Blaney who led the opening lap from the outside line. Meanwhile, LaJoie had a power issue right out of the gate that put him behind.

Things quickly went off track, as the first caution of the race came out on Lap 2 when Tyler Reddick spun trying to get to the inside of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Turn 1.

Delayed

The race was red-flagged just five laps in after a lightning strike was reported within an eight-mile radius of the track.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and Jamie Little broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Sunday's field is made up of 36 drivers and includes:

Kyle Busch (pole winner)
Kyle Larson 
William Byron 
Martin Truex Jr. 
Ryan Blaney 
Denny Hamlin 
Kevin Harvick 
Joey Logano 
Christopher Bell 
Ross Chastain 
Tyler Reddick 
Alex Bowman 
Chase Briscoe 
Brad Keselowski 
Corey LaJoie 
Bubba Wallace 
Ty Gibbs 
Daniel Suárez 
Chris Buescher 
Aric Almirola 
Ryan Preece 
Austin Dillon 
Austin Cindric 
Erik Jones 
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
A.J. Allmendinger 
Justin Haley 
Harrison Burton 
Todd Gilliland 
Noah Gragson 
Carson Hocevar 
Michael McDowell 
Ty Dillon 
Gray Gaulding 
BJ McLeod 
J.J. Yeley 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 8 live updates: Breakers lead Panthers in second quarter

USFL Week 8 live updates: Breakers lead Panthers in second quarter

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes