Enjoy Illinois 300 live updates: Action delayed at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series ' June schedule continues Sunday with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

The race is currently on a lightning delay, as pop-up storms have been developing to the north of the racetrack.

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out in Madison, Illinois over 240 laps and 300 miles on the uniquely shaped speedway, which will likely pose a challenge for the new Next Gen car, as it features large degrees of banking in Turns 1 through 4.

Chase Elliott isn't a part of Sunday's action, as he's currently serving a one-week suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. In his place is Corey LaJoie, who moved over from the Spire Motorsports No. 7.

Here are the top moments.

Green!

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee gave the command to start engines Sunday.

Just like that, things were underway at WWT Raceway!

Quick chaos

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch chose the inside line on the initial start, but it was Ryan Blaney who led the opening lap from the outside line. Meanwhile, LaJoie had a power issue right out of the gate that put him behind.

Things quickly went off track, as the first caution of the race came out on Lap 2 when Tyler Reddick spun trying to get to the inside of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Turn 1.

Delayed

The race was red-flagged just five laps in after a lightning strike was reported within an eight-mile radius of the track.

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and Jamie Little broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Sunday's field is made up of 36 drivers and includes:

Kyle Busch (pole winner)

Kyle Larson

William Byron

Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Joey Logano

Christopher Bell

Ross Chastain

Tyler Reddick

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Brad Keselowski

Corey LaJoie

Bubba Wallace

Ty Gibbs

Daniel Suárez

Chris Buescher

Aric Almirola

Ryan Preece

Austin Dillon

Austin Cindric

Erik Jones

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

A.J. Allmendinger

Justin Haley

Harrison Burton

Todd Gilliland

Noah Gragson

Carson Hocevar

Michael McDowell

Ty Dillon

Gray Gaulding

BJ McLeod

J.J. Yeley

