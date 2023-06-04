Enjoy Illinois 300 live updates: Action delayed at World Wide Technology Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series' June schedule continues Sunday with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!
The race is currently on a lightning delay, as pop-up storms have been developing to the north of the racetrack.
NASCAR's top stars are battling it out in Madison, Illinois over 240 laps and 300 miles on the uniquely shaped speedway, which will likely pose a challenge for the new Next Gen car, as it features large degrees of banking in Turns 1 through 4.
Chase Elliott isn't a part of Sunday's action, as he's currently serving a one-week suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. In his place is Corey LaJoie, who moved over from the Spire Motorsports No. 7.
You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.
Here are the top moments.
Green!
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee gave the command to start engines Sunday.
Just like that, things were underway at WWT Raceway!
Quick chaos
Pole-sitter Kyle Busch chose the inside line on the initial start, but it was Ryan Blaney who led the opening lap from the outside line. Meanwhile, LaJoie had a power issue right out of the gate that put him behind.
Things quickly went off track, as the first caution of the race came out on Lap 2 when Tyler Reddick spun trying to get to the inside of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Turn 1.
Delayed
The race was red-flagged just five laps in after a lightning strike was reported within an eight-mile radius of the track.
Stay tuned for updates!
PRE-RACE
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and Jamie Little broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.
Sunday's field is made up of 36 drivers and includes:
Kyle Busch (pole winner)
Kyle Larson
William Byron
Martin Truex Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Denny Hamlin
Kevin Harvick
Joey Logano
Christopher Bell
Ross Chastain
Tyler Reddick
Alex Bowman
Chase Briscoe
Brad Keselowski
Corey LaJoie
Bubba Wallace
Ty Gibbs
Daniel Suárez
Chris Buescher
Aric Almirola
Ryan Preece
Austin Dillon
Austin Cindric
Erik Jones
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
A.J. Allmendinger
Justin Haley
Harrison Burton
Todd Gilliland
Noah Gragson
Carson Hocevar
Michael McDowell
Ty Dillon
Gray Gaulding
BJ McLeod
J.J. Yeley
