Ambetter Health 400 highlights: Top moments from Atlanta Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series' March schedule continues Sunday with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The 260-lap race will cover 400 miles and is made up of one 60-lap opening stage, followed by two 100-lap stages.
It's all going down in Hampton, Georgia, and William Byron, who is racing today, is the defending champion.
Here are the top moments!
Green!
Actor Jesse Metcalfe and a handful of the 2022 national champion Georgia Bulldogs gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Just like that, things got underway in Georgia!
Early trouble
It was a tough start for No. 23, as Bubba Wallace ran into trouble on the backstretch of Turn 2 early, drawing the first caution of the day at just Lap 10.
The first restart of the day came at Lap 16, and things were back to green.
Not so fast
Kyle Larson jumped out of line and tried to make a big move, but things didn't go as planned.
Instead, he ended up going backward, dropping all the way to 12th with his risky move.
Stage 1 in the books
Joey Logano took the first stage win of the day, followed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.
Elsewhere, Kyle Busch, who started in 17th place, won the race off pit road for the lead. Keselowski made it out second, while Logano dropped back to fifth. The green flag was back out at Lap 68.
Stay tuned for updates!
