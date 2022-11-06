NASCAR Cup Series 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship top moments, live updates 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs come to a close Sunday with Christopher Bell , Chase Elliott , Ross Chastain and Joey Logano battling it out in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

It is the 10th and final race of a 10-week stretch of lively competition, and we've got you covered from start to finish across all 312 miles of action!

Logano was the first of four drivers to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, winning the first race of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas, followed by Bell, who secured the second spot by winning the final race of the Round of 8 at Martinsville. Chastain and Elliott were the last drivers to clinch the remaining two spots based on points.

Logano will drive a Ford, Bell will be in a Toyota, and Chastain and Elliott will be behind the wheel of Chevrolets as they partake in the 36th overall and final race of this Cup season. It all comes down to this!

Here are the top moments from Phoenix Raceway:

Setting the stage

FOX NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared his thoughts on which driver will come out on top ahead of Sunday's green flag. Check out why he's banking on Bell.

Stay tuned for updates!

