From Freedom 250 To Silly Season: 7 Storylines For INDYCAR's Second Half

Is 2026 shaping up as a repeat of 2025, when Alex Palou drove away from the field to capture his fourth career INDYCAR title?

Well, as the 2026 season hits its halfway point, there is plenty of drama to watch for over the final nine races.

And it starts with the point standings.

Yes, Palou is the points leader. But he leads by just 49 points over Kyle Kirkwood. Last year, after nine of 17 races, Palou led Kirkwood by 93 points; this year, there are four drivers within 96 points of Palou, as David Malukas is 68 points behind and Christian Lundgaard is 96 points behind.

So there’s a points battle over the final nine races at eight tracks, with a doubleheader weekend at The Milwaukee Mile. Race 10 of the season comes this weekend at Road America.

Here are seven storylines to watch for the remainder of the year:

1. Will Power Comeback?

If there’s been a disappointment for the season, it’s Will Power, at least based on points, as he sits 17th in the standings in his first year at Andretti Global after 17 years at Team Penske. The former series champion has been fast — he’s led in five races, tied with Christian Lundgaard for second in the series.

It’s the results, either through issues of his own doing, the team’s doing or just a mechanical issue.

How he handles the second half of the year and how he performs will not only say a lot about him but also set the tone for 2027, where he will have to have a good season to likely continue (if he wants) in that ride.

Will Power's first season at Andretti Global has left much to be desired.

2. Nashville Race Gold

The July 19 race at Nashville Superspeedway will likely be hot — both on the track and also from a racing standpoint.

The event will follow the World Cup final on FOX, and there are viewing parties and concerts planned for a day to celebrate soccer and racing.

With the World Cup final, it could lead to an opportunity for INDYCAR drivers from the countries in the World Cup final helping generate a television audience for the race.

And if the St. Louis race is any indication, the intermediate oval race will be a good one.

3. The Injured Recovery

There are at least five drivers who have been injured this year, and at least three were nursing their injuries in the most recent race. One of those injured proved triumphant as Josef Newgarden overcame any potential issues with his injured left foot, which he had a walking boot on during the last two race weekends.

Newgarden did not have surgery on the foot (or at least did not prior to his race win at World Wide Technology Raceway), which was injured in an Indianapolis 500 crash.

Also injured at Indianapolis were Alexander Rossi (broken finger, broken small bone in his right ankle) and Caio Collet (broken rib). Romain Grosjean broke a finger that required surgery following Detroit. And Mick Schumacher broke a wrist in the season opener at St. Petersburg.

Will the week off prior to and the week after Road America, drivers hopefully will have some chance to heal.

A foot injury has not been able to slow down Josef Newgarden.

4. Tough August

Drivers will need the weekends off — the series goes Road America, weekend off, Mid-Ohio, weekend off, Nashville, two weekends off — to get ready for a brutal August.

The teams will head to Portland International Raceway for an event on Aug. 9 and then track north of the border to Toronto suburb Markham for an Aug. 16 race on what is the new race for the Toronto area.

Then what was originally a weekend off has turned into the Freedom 250 on the streets of Washington, D.C., where the start-finish line runs right in front of the U.S. Capitol in what is sure to be a spectacle on Aug. 23.

The series then heads to Milwaukee for the doubleheader Aug. 29-30 before the season finishes in Monterey, California at Laguna Seca.

Drivers will take to the streets of Toronto in what will be a busy August for INDYCAR.

5. Freedom 250

The race on the streets of Washington is going to be epic as far as the images of INDYCAR drivers competing in front of some of the nation’s most iconic landmarks. The Capitol and Washington Monument will be in view, as well as many of the other historical Washington buildings.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow for the infrastructure to be fast-tracked to have the race, and there is an expectation that he likely will attend.

It will be a celebration of INDYCAR and the country’s 250th birthday in what could expose INDYCAR to another fanbase in an area of the country that hasn’t had much access to it in recent years.

6. Mick Schumacher's Growth

It has been a rough rookie season but one of learning for the former Formula 1 driver who has never competed previously on ovals and has not raced on most of the tracks on the INDYCAR circuit.

Schumacher is tied for last in the series standings. But everyone knew this wouldn’t be the year to judge the Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie. He does seem to be enjoying it enough to give this move to INDYCAR at least another season.

Mick Schumacher has taken some lumps in his transition from F1 to INDYCAR.

7. Silly Season

Oh yes, silly season. Will Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel sign extensions at Arrow McLaren? Will Marcus Ericsson get re-signed at Andretti Global? Will Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong return to Meyer Shank?

Rosenqvist, especially, is an intriguing storyline as it appeared he might have been on the hot seat prior to winning the Indianapolis 500 and now has that on his resume if he wants to return and/or seek other rides.

And will any of the major players make unexpected moves? At this point a year ago, it wouldn’t seem that a Power-to-Andretti move was all that likely.

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