INDYCAR sends 3 Indy 500 finishers to rear of final order for tech violations
INDIANAPOLIS — Three drivers who finished in the top 12 in the Indianapolis 500 — including second-place finisher Marcus Ericsson — were re-positioned to the rear of the finish order Monday for technical violations.
The Andretti Global cars of Marcus Ericsson (second) and Kyle Kirkwood (sixth) and the Prema Racing car of Callum Ilott (12th) all failed post-race inspection.
Each team was fined $100,000 and the team/competition manager for each was suspended for one race.
The Ericsson and Kirkwood penalties were the result of modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System covers and the mounting points from the covers to A-arms using unapproved spacers and parts.
Ilott's car failed left side minimum end-plate height.
The teams can appeal the penalties.
