Every celebrity that we saw at the Indy 500
There are 350,000 people packing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing". It’s only natural that some of those people would be famous!
Between FOX’s coverage of the event, which brings in champions and stars from motorsports, baseball, football and more, as well as celebrities looking to see if Josef Newgarden can secure his third consecutive Indy 500 win, you’re going to see a lot of people you recognize on your screens today.
Keanu Reeves
If you bump into him today, don’t ask Keanu about when the next mainline "John Wick" installment is going to be announced. Let the man watch a race in peace.
Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon knows racing, and spent 22 years racing full-time, from 1993 to 2015. While he never did get to race for INDYCAR despite some early-career wishes to do so, he’s at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway now for the Indy 500.
Tom Brady, Jimmie Johnson, Michael Strahan
Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, Jimmie Johnson has seven NASCAR Cup championships, and Michael Strahan’s Super Bowl title makes for a nice rounded-off 15 on stage at once.
Rob Gronkowski
Getting 350,000 people in one place to have a good time qualifies as a party; is there anywhere else you’d expect Gronk to be?
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez know a loud sports venue from their incredible playing careers in MLB, but to see over 300,000 people in one place for the Indy 500 has even this duo in awe.
Terry Crews
Actor and television host of "America’s Got Talent," Terry Crews, is at the Indy 500, and he’s got some of his own moves to show off while he’s there.
Tony Stewart
Kyle Larson wants to complete both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600 on Sunday, so who better to discuss what goes into achieving that goal than the only driver to ever pull off racing all 1,100 miles of those events?
Mario Andretti, Danny Sullivan, Johnny Rutherford, Bobby Rahal
Among his accomplishments, Mario Andretti lists winning the Indy 500 in 1969, as well as four INDYCAR championships. Danny Sullivan won the 1985 Indy 500, one of his 17 wins in the CART Indy Car World Series. Johnny Rutherford has three Indy 500 wins to his name — 1974, 1976 and 1980 — in a career with 27 total victories. And Bobby Rahal was the 1986 Indy 500 victor himself, and his teams have won another pair in his career as the co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. All four of these former racers are at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2025’s Indy 500.
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick is the only woman to ever win an INDYCAR Series race – the 2008 Indy Japan 300 – so of course she's at the Indianapolis 500 to lend her expertise to the team at FOX. Patrick, of course, raced in multiple Indianapolis 500 events herself, the first of which was 20 years ago this year, when she was named its Rookie of the Year.
