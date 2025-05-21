Indianapolis 500: Tom Brady sits in two-seater, Michael Strahan drives pace car
The Indianapolis 500 brings out all the stars, and that includes a pair of seven-time champions.
Ahead of Sunday's race, seven-time Super Bowl champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Tom Brady rode in the two-seater with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who was behind the wheel. And fellow FOX Sports NFL Analyst Michael Strahan drove the pace car.
Brady and Johnson were also interviewed on the pre-race show by FOX Sports' Jamie Little. Simultaneously, Brady's former teammate and another FOX Sports NFL Analyst, Rob Gronkowski, was seen in the Snake Pit.
Meanwhile, FOX Sports MLB analysts Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, among others, made appearances on the show.
Strahan was feeling nervous before getting into the pace car, but he still did his thing.
Stick with FOX Sports' live file for updates throughout the famed INDYCAR race (live on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
