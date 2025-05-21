NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rob Gronkowski and the Indy 500 Snake Pit was a match made in party heaven Updated May. 25, 2025 3:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If the Indianapolis 500 is the greatest spectacle in racing, then the Snake Pit is the greatest spectacle in partying — and with a reputation like that, you can bet that Rob Gronkowski is going to be at the center of the action.

Gronk made his Snake Pit debut on Sunday and served as the Grand Marshal of the infamous infield.

"This is a party, and I've seen every party in the world," Gronk said. "This is the biggest party I've seen since Woodstock in 1969!"

Gronk started his day on the small stage in the middle of the crowd of over 30,000 fans, and despite being largely outnumbered in enemy territory, he made sure to give them all a friendly reminder of what he did in Indiana during his playing career.

"My favorite part of being here at the Indy 500 is that I feel like I’m at home because I absolutely owned the Indianapolis Colts for eight years straight." Gronk said. "While I was on the Patriots, I never lost to them. I owned them on the field: in the blocking game, in the passing game, so I feel like I’m at home."

Gronk eventually made his way to the big stage, where he introduced English DJ Sammy Virji: "All you party people, I wanna hear y,all!"

It's safe to assume this won't be the last time we see Gronk in the Snake Pit.

Indy 500: Rob Gronkowski's best moments from the SNAKE PIT | INDYCAR on FOX

