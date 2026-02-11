DeMarcus Ware, Ivan Rodriguez Named Grand Marshals for INDYCAR Arlington

Giving the command to start engines for the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington next month will be two athletes who are familiar to anyone who has paid an ounce of attention to Texas sports.

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez were announced as the grand marshals for the March 15 race.

The race will be the inaugural street-course event in Texas on a 2.73-mile circuit, that winds its way through the Arlington entertainment district, including AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) and Globe Life Field (home of the Texas Rangers).

Ware, a former Cowboy linebacker, is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Rodriguez, a former Rangers catcher, earned 13 Golden Glove awards.

"DeMarcus Ware and Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez represent the very best of North Texas, championship-caliber excellence, unwavering pride and a deep connection to this community," said race president Bill Miller in a news release.