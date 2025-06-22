NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Alex Palou Breaks Mini Drought and Races to Victory in XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou Breaks Mini Drought and Races to Victory in XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Published Jun. 22, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET

Alex Palou's dominance in the 2025 INDYCAR season took a brief pause after he won the Indianapolis 500. He was knocked out of the race at the Detroit Grand Prix early and finished eighth at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 last week.

That ended up being the end of Palou's drought. He raced to victory again on Sunday, finishing first in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Felix Rosenqvist finished second and Santino Ferrucci finished third. Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. 

Scott Dixon held the lead late in Sunday's race. But he had to go to pit road with two laps remaining, allowing Palou to regain the lead. Palou led for six of the 55 laps on Sunday, while Dixon finished ninth after leading for 27 laps.

Sunday's win marked Palou's sixth victory in nine INDYCAR races this season. He sang "Red Solo Cup" right after the victory, too.

There were also plenty of cautions in Sunday's race. Spin-outs and crashes forced Josef Newgarden, Sting Ray Robb and Robert Shwartzman to not finish the race. Christian Lundgaard, meanwhile, spun out late in Sunday's race, causing a caution as he fell out of the leader's pack to finish 24th. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a full look at Sunday's leaderboard:

1. Alex Palou
2. Felix Rosenqvist
3. Santino Ferrucci
4. Kyle Kirkwood
5. Marcus Armstrong
6. Kyffin Simpson
7. David Malukas
8. Nolan Siegel 
9. Scott Dixon
10. Rinus Veekay
11. Louis Foster
12. Scott McLaughlin
13. Alexander Rossi
14. Will Power
15. Callum Ilott
16. Colton Herta
17. Pato O'Ward
18. Christian Rasmussen
19. Devlin DeFrancesco
20. Graham Rahal
21. Marcus Ericsson
22. Conor Daly
23. Jacob Abel
24. Christian Lundgaard
25. Josef Newgarden (DNF)
26. Sting Ray Robb (DNF)
27. Robert Shwartzman (DNF)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: INDYCAR To Debut Lighter Car In 2028 With More Power

INDYCAR To Debut Lighter Car In 2028 With More Power

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes