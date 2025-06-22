NTT INDYCAR SERIES Alex Palou Breaks Mini Drought and Races to Victory in XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Published Jun. 22, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Palou's dominance in the 2025 INDYCAR season took a brief pause after he won the Indianapolis 500. He was knocked out of the race at the Detroit Grand Prix early and finished eighth at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 last week.

That ended up being the end of Palou's drought. He raced to victory again on Sunday, finishing first in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Felix Rosenqvist finished second and Santino Ferrucci finished third. Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Scott Dixon held the lead late in Sunday's race. But he had to go to pit road with two laps remaining, allowing Palou to regain the lead. Palou led for six of the 55 laps on Sunday, while Dixon finished ninth after leading for 27 laps.

Sunday's win marked Palou's sixth victory in nine INDYCAR races this season. He sang "Red Solo Cup" right after the victory, too.

There were also plenty of cautions in Sunday's race. Spin-outs and crashes forced Josef Newgarden, Sting Ray Robb and Robert Shwartzman to not finish the race. Christian Lundgaard, meanwhile, spun out late in Sunday's race, causing a caution as he fell out of the leader's pack to finish 24th.

Here's a full look at Sunday's leaderboard:

1. Alex Palou

2. Felix Rosenqvist

3. Santino Ferrucci

4. Kyle Kirkwood

5. Marcus Armstrong

6. Kyffin Simpson

7. David Malukas

8. Nolan Siegel

9. Scott Dixon

10. Rinus Veekay

11. Louis Foster

12. Scott McLaughlin

13. Alexander Rossi

14. Will Power

15. Callum Ilott

16. Colton Herta

17. Pato O'Ward

18. Christian Rasmussen

19. Devlin DeFrancesco

20. Graham Rahal

21. Marcus Ericsson

22. Conor Daly

23. Jacob Abel

24. Christian Lundgaard

25. Josef Newgarden (DNF)

26. Sting Ray Robb (DNF)

27. Robert Shwartzman (DNF)

