Alex Palou Breaks Mini Drought and Races to Victory in XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Alex Palou's dominance in the 2025 INDYCAR season took a brief pause after he won the Indianapolis 500. He was knocked out of the race at the Detroit Grand Prix early and finished eighth at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 last week.
That ended up being the end of Palou's drought. He raced to victory again on Sunday, finishing first in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Felix Rosenqvist finished second and Santino Ferrucci finished third. Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Scott Dixon held the lead late in Sunday's race. But he had to go to pit road with two laps remaining, allowing Palou to regain the lead. Palou led for six of the 55 laps on Sunday, while Dixon finished ninth after leading for 27 laps.
Sunday's win marked Palou's sixth victory in nine INDYCAR races this season. He sang "Red Solo Cup" right after the victory, too.
There were also plenty of cautions in Sunday's race. Spin-outs and crashes forced Josef Newgarden, Sting Ray Robb and Robert Shwartzman to not finish the race. Christian Lundgaard, meanwhile, spun out late in Sunday's race, causing a caution as he fell out of the leader's pack to finish 24th.
Here's a full look at Sunday's leaderboard:
1. Alex Palou
2. Felix Rosenqvist
3. Santino Ferrucci
4. Kyle Kirkwood
5. Marcus Armstrong
6. Kyffin Simpson
7. David Malukas
8. Nolan Siegel
9. Scott Dixon
10. Rinus Veekay
11. Louis Foster
12. Scott McLaughlin
13. Alexander Rossi
14. Will Power
15. Callum Ilott
16. Colton Herta
17. Pato O'Ward
18. Christian Rasmussen
19. Devlin DeFrancesco
20. Graham Rahal
21. Marcus Ericsson
22. Conor Daly
23. Jacob Abel
24. Christian Lundgaard
25. Josef Newgarden (DNF)
26. Sting Ray Robb (DNF)
27. Robert Shwartzman (DNF)
