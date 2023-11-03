LA Galaxy parts ways with Mexico legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández
LA Galaxy announced Friday that it has parted ways with forward Mexican national team legend Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.
"We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy," LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a statement. "In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."
Hernandez, 35, spent the last four seasons with LA Galaxy and scored 38 goals in 74 matches. His final season with the Galaxy was cut short due to him sustaining a torn ACL in June. He logged one goal and one assist across the nine games that he appeared in this season.
The move opens up a Designated Player slot for LA Galaxy for the 2024 MLS season.
Prior to joining the Galaxy, had a decorated 10-year career in Europe, highlighted by his time with Manchester United from 2010 to 2014. At the international level, he's Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer with 52 goals in 109 caps.
Hernandez can now sign with another club as a free agent.
