Major League Baseball
Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick on Astros wild-card series roster; Justin Verlander left off
Major League Baseball

Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick on Astros wild-card series roster; Justin Verlander left off

Published Oct. 1, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET

Slugger Yordan Álvarez and outfielder Chas McCormick returned to the Houston Astros active roster for the team's wild-card round playoff series against the Detroit Tigers after both players suffered injuries late in the regular season.

McCormick had been out since suffering a small fracture in his right hand on Sept. 10. Álvarez, who is in the Astros' lineup for Game 1 of the series Tuesday batting second as designated hitter, had not played since sustaining a right knee sprain on Sept. 22.

Not included on Houston’s roster is three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. The 41-year-old right-hander struggled in his return after missing almost two months with a neck injury this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went 2-2 with a 9.26 ERA in five starts in September.

Espada said Verlander was very professional when told of the decision and said he could be on the roster for future rounds if the team advances.

"JV understands how well some of our starters have performed, some of our young guys and … he threw the ball really well against Cleveland," Espada said. "So I don’t want us to just disregard JV for the rest of the postseason."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Houston Astros
Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader, dies at 83

Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader, dies at 83

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes