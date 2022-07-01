Major League Baseball
Yankees stop Astros' attempt to steal home on bizarre play Yankees stop Astros' attempt to steal home on bizarre play
Major League Baseball

Yankees stop Astros' attempt to steal home on bizarre play

18 mins ago

Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device.

Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0, and Tucker was on third with two outs in the third inning.

With Yuli Gurriel at-bat, a frustrated Severino took off his cap and held the PitchCom speaker to his ear, apparently unable to hear instructions from catcher Jose Trevino.

"It was working good, and then it got loud and ... it didn’t work," Severino said.

Tucker saw Severino was distracted and tried to sneak home. Severino had the PitchCom earpiece in his right hand and had to quickly maneuver to get the baseball back in his throwing hand. He threw home while still holding his cap, and his throw narrowly beat Tucker and ended the inning.

"I saw him when he was like halfway, but nobody’s faster than the ball," Severino said.

Severino was asked about making the throw while holding the device and his cap.

"I’m very good with my hands," he said with a laugh.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone raved about the heads-up play.

"Sevy didn’t panic and reacted the right way and made the play," he said.

Despite the play, the Astros won the game, 2-1.

Astros take down the Yankees

Astros take down the Yankees
The Astros squeaked out a tight win against the Yankees behind another stellar team pitching performance.

Houston manager Dusty Baker thought it was a good chance for Tucker to take.

"If he throws that ball any kind of way errantly he’s safe," Baker said. "I urge our guys to play aggressively, and I thought he still had a chance to be safe. ... That was a bold play that almost worked."

The PitchCom digital pitch-calling devices, which transmit signals from the catcher to the pitcher, were introduced to the majors this season. The system was designed to halt sign stealing in the wake of the Astros’ 2017 scandal.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Max Scherzer takes generosity to the max with Double-A teammates
Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer takes generosity to the max with Double-A teammates

17 mins ago
Red Sox reliever John Schreiber's unlikely road to dominance
Major League Baseball

Red Sox reliever John Schreiber's unlikely road to dominance

17 hours ago
Should we feel bad for Freddie Freeman?
Major League Baseball

Should we feel bad for Freddie Freeman?

22 hours ago
Freddie Freeman's emotions not yet a concern for the Dodgers
Major League Baseball

Freddie Freeman's emotions not yet a concern for the Dodgers

1 day ago
How mental coaching helped Brewers' Corbin Burnes win a Cy Young
Major League Baseball

How mental coaching helped Brewers' Corbin Burnes win a Cy Young

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes