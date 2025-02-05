Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Judge, wife Samantha welcome first child: 'Can't wait for the memories'

Published Feb. 5, 2025

New York Yankees star and two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge received a new title on Jan. 27: first-time dad.

The 32-year-old outfielder and wife, Samantha Bracksieck, announced the arrival of their first child on Wednesday, a daughter named Nora Rose Judge.  

Judge revealed the news on his Instagram account with an adorable black and white picture of the baby's toes.

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," the six-time All-Star captioned the post.

Judge and Bracksieck were married in December 2021 after meeting at Linden High School, and attending Fresno State University together.

On January 25, Judge revealed Baby Nora was on the way "any day now" in a video thanking his fans, family and team as he accepted the 2024 AL MVP award and apologized for missing the awards dinner as they awaited her arrival.

Judge is coming off of a heck of a year with New York. The three-time 50 Home Run Club member helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in 15 years this past season, but the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. 

Judge finished the 2024 season with his fourth Silver Slugger Award, second Hank Aaron Award and as the AL leader in home runs and RBIs. He hit 58 home runs, had 144 RBIs and finished with a .322 batting average. 

Spring training begins for the Yankees on Feb. 21 against the Tampa Bay Rays

