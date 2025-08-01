Major League Baseball Yankees Release SP Marcus Stroman After Failing to Trade Him Updated Aug. 1, 2025 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees released veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman on Friday, a day after making a flurry of moves at baseball’s trade deadline.

The Yankees had attempted to deal Stroman elsewhere ahead of Thursday's deadline, per ESPN, but failed to find any takers. With Luis Gil set to return from a rehab assignment for a lat strain that's cost him the entirety of 2025 so far, there was no room left either in the rotation or roster for Stroman.

In addition to the imminent return of Gil, the Yankees acquired All-Star relievers David Bednar and Camilo Doval, as well as utilityman Jose Caballero in separate trades Thursday. New York also optioned right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the 26-man roster.

Stroman signed a two-year deal worth $37 million with New York before the start of last season and is still owed the remaining $5.6 million in 2025. Once Stroman clears waivers, any other team is free to sign him for the prorated league minimum, with the Yankees continuing to pay him the bulk of his salary.

Stroman has an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that would be exercised if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2025, though, that's unlikely, given he has pitched only 39 innings so far this season — Stroman missed 2 1/2 months with left knee inflammation. He was in the rotation in the first place due to the injury to Gil as well as team ace Gerrit Cole – Stroman looked like he was the odd man out in the starting five before those injuries made room for him before spring training ended.

He made his ninth start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, picking up the win after allowing four runs and six hits in five innings. He finishes his 2025 with New York with a 3-2 record and 6.23 ERA. While he's pitched better in his six starts since returning from the IL in June, Stroman has still produced a 4.55 ERA in that stretch.

Stroman, who is in his 11th season in the majors, was cut ahead of the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

