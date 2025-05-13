Major League Baseball Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day IL with left ankle fracture Published May. 13, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle fracture ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

In a corresponding move, infielder DJ LeMahieu completed his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

In the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle on Monday night, Cabrera fractured his left ankle on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly.

Cabrera is in his fourth MLB season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 11 RBIs through 34 games and 122 plate appearances.

"He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee," Judge said after Monday's game. "He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it."

LeMahieu will likely shift to third base in place of Cabrera, who has started at the hot corner in 30 of his 34 games in 2025. The 36-year-old LeMahieu has yet to appear in the majors this year after suffering a calf strain on March 1, and hit just .204/.267/.259 in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

