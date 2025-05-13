Major League Baseball
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day IL with left ankle fracture
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera placed on 10-day IL with left ankle fracture

Published May. 13, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle fracture ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

In a corresponding move, infielder DJ LeMahieu completed his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

In the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle on Monday night, Cabrera fractured his left ankle on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly.

Cabrera is in his fourth MLB season and has become a regular in the Yankees’ lineup. He is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 11 RBIs through 34 games and 122 plate appearances. 

"He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee," Judge said after Monday's game. "He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy that’s grinded his whole life and finally got an opportunity to be our everyday guy and been excelling at it."

ADVERTISEMENT

LeMahieu will likely shift to third base in place of Cabrera, who has started at the hot corner in 30 of his 34 games in 2025. The 36-year-old LeMahieu has yet to appear in the majors this year after suffering a calf strain on March 1, and hit just .204/.267/.259 in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes