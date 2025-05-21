Major League Baseball Yankees having Billy Joel bobblehead giveaway on July 11 vs. Cubs Published May. 21, 2025 11:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"The Piano Man" will be commemorated at Yankee Stadium this summer, as the New York Yankees revealed on Tuesday that they're having "Billy Joel Bobblehead Night" on Friday, July 11, when they host the Chicago Cubs.

The first 18,000 guests to enter Yankee Stadium will receive a bobblehead that features Joel playing a Yankees-themed piano while dressed in Yankees attire.

Joel performed at the old Yankee Stadium in 1990 and will be doing so again alongside Rod Stewart on July 18, one week after the bobblehead giveaway. It will be the first time that Joel performs at the new Yankee Stadium, which debuted in 2009.

The man of many nicknames, among them "The Entertainer," is one of the most famous artists to grow up in the Greater New York City area. Joel was born in the Bronx and grew up in Hicksville, which is located roughly a half-hour east of New York City.

Furthermore, he has also carved out a legacy of performing countless times at Madison Square Garden — home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers — and has a banner raised in the arena with his name.

As for that series, it projects to be a matchup of two first-place clubs, as the Yankees are atop the American League East at 28-19 and the Cubs are atop the National League Central at 29-20.

Sticking with the Yankees, Aaron Judge is off to another incomprehensible start, totaling 16 home runs and 43 RBIs while boasting a .403/.491/.762 slash line to date; first baseman and free agent pickup Paul Goldschmidt is batting .339; Trent Grisham has totaled 12 home runs and 22 RBIs, while sporting a .274/.371/.589 slash line; Ben Rice has totaled 10 home runs and 22 RBIs, while boasting a .259/.352/.552 slash line.

On the starting pitching front, Max Fried has been exceptional, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across 62.2 innings (10 starts); fellow left-hander Carlos Rodon has a 3.17 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 72 strikeouts across 59.2 innings (10 starts).

The Yankees have won six of their last eight games.

