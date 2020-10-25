Major League Baseball World Series Top Plays: Game 5 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a remarkable and unexpected finish to Game 4, the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to duke it out in Game 5 of the 2020 World Series.

Here are the top plays from Game 5, as they happen:

Dodgers get to Glasnow early

Corey Seager was the NLCS MVP for LA.

But if he keeps going like this, and the Dodgers win the World Series, he might very well add World Series MVP to his resume.

Seager put the Dodgers on the board early with this single in the first inning, sending Mookie Betts home from second.

Not to be outdone

Cody Bellinger has accounted for a few of the biggest hits in the postseason for LA, and he added to his list of clutch knocks in the first inning, driving in a second run for the Dodgers in the top of the first.

Joctober

It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it?

Check back for more top plays from Game 5!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.