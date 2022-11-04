Major League Baseball
World Series 2022: How to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
6 hours ago

The Astros are on the cusp of another World Series title. 

Houston handed Philadelphia its first two-game losing streak of the postseason, including Justin Verlander earning the first World Series win of his Hall of Fame career in Game 5 on Thursday night, leaving the Phillies on the brink of elimination as the series heads back to Texas. 

The action is set to continue Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch Game 6 of the World Series.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Channel: FOX and the FOX Sports App

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX

Pitching matchup: Framber Valdez (Astros) vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

Sun 12:03 AM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
Houston Astros
HOU
