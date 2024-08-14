Major League Baseball Why now is the best time to bet on the Padres by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 14, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The MLB season is quickly winding down, with the playoffs starting in less than two months.

Sometimes during the season, you get an opportunity or two to pounce on a good number or situation. I've identified one of those moments here, so I'm getting some money down on it.

Padres to be No. 1 seed in NL (+2500)

At the time of this writing, San Diego is 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League. But, now is the time to get in on them.

After a three-game set at Coors, the Padres have seven games left at home with the pitching-thin Twins and against a suddenly-offensively challenged Mets.

Dylan Cease has been everything the Padres could have hoped for lately. If they are within range late in the season — the Padres have three games left against the White Sox followed by games at the Dodgers and Diamondbacks — they could have control of their own destiny. Which is all you can ask for.

At this number, this bet is definitely worth some lunch money.

PICK: Padres to be NL No. 1 seed (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica



