Major League Baseball Who is Jacob Misiorowski? Rookie All-Star Chats Pokémon, Card Collection Updated Jul. 22, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jacob Misiorowski was as surprised as anyone by his MLB All-Star selection.

The 6-foot-7 rookie right-hander for the Milwaukee Brewers figured he would spend the break kicking back, ordering in some Chinese food, and doing "absolutely nothing."

Yet there he was in Atlanta — selected as a replacement after just five big-league starts, in a choice that ruffled some feathers — where his stuff was on full display. Nine pitches over 100 mph and this slider that wowed both dugouts.

Before the game, I caught up with the 23-year-old standout to chat about his rapid rise, what it’s like facing the stars he grew up watching, his hobbies off the field and more.

"I’ve been into Pokémon forever," he told me. "Getting back into sports cards, just being up here and seeing all the guys is fun."

How’d you get into Pokémon?

Oh, I was young. I remember, I played like Pokémon Red and Green, that young, like on the Game Boy. But I’ve always loved it.

Do you still play?

I still play. I got a Nintendo Switch, I got the Switch 2, so I’m going to play the new one when it comes out in October or something. But, it’s been a lot of fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

How’s your Pokémon card collection?

It’s up there. It’s pretty good.

What’s your best or favorite card?

Probably the base set shadowless Charizard…but it’s beat [up]. Or the Neo Genesis Lugia.

I saw you had Lugia on the inside of your suit jacket on the red carpet. You have that actual card?

I have the card. I want the first edition, but the first edition is like a crazy, crazy amount.

Jacob Misiorowski's suit jacket at the All-Star Game had a nice nod to his Pokémon collection.

Do you sell the cards? Hold onto them?

I just hold onto them. I’m trying to get like a master set of stuff, so just slowly finding cards. It’s a lot of fun.

How’d you end up getting into sports cards?

I was into sports cards but not this heavily. I was more into Pokémon. But then I got my first Topps deal, and I was like, ‘This is sweet. I can collect my own cards?’ So that’s when I got really big into that. One of my cards was like stupid cheap, I would just buy up all of them. There’s like a thing with the first set, you can call it a rainbow. I’m talking with the guy who has the one of one right now, so I’m getting close.

Do you have a favorite card in your collection?

Out of sports cards, I have the whole printing plate line of my first Bowman. So, like, my first ever card, I have the whole printing plate, every card made on those plates.

How’d you get that?

eBay! (laughs)

Did you have to put up a fight?

Oh yeah. Every day, we’d see one pop up and my mom would be like, ‘Oh, look, another one popped up.’ We’d stay up however late it was bidding on it until the last second. It was fun.

When’d you get it?

That first year I got drafted.

What other sports are you into other than baseball?

I played basically everything, I played basketball, I played football, I played soccer. You’re a kid, you’re just running around. But the biggest sport I’m into right now is football. Baseball and football, those are the two.

How quickly did you realize this was the right route to take?

Pretty quick. (laughs)

What position were you in football? Quarterback?

I was a tight end.

How would you describe your perfect day in Milwaukee?

Very laid back. Make breakfast in my kitchen, go find an activity with me and my girlfriend and maybe a nice dinner somewhere.

Do you have a favorite spot? Or type of cuisine?

I like a steakhouse or Italian place. We’ve tried a few.

I know starting pitchers can be regimented about their day. Is there any pregame meal you’re particular about?

It’s pretty normal. Eat what you can. I’m pretty bad about eating, so it’s kind of hard.

Is there something you can’t resist?

I don’t think I have anything that if it’s put in front of me I have to eat it.

Who would you say has been most influential for you on this journey?

In life, probably my girlfriend. She’s been there through the whole thing. We started dating in high school, so I think it’s just one of those things that she’s stuck with me through the thick and thin. Going [through junior college], it was rough going there for two years.

Life’s a little easier now.

It’s a lot easier now. It’s been good.

How would family and friends describe you?

Happy, easygoing.

Think that helps you manage the ups and downs of this job?

Of course. It’s one of those things that you have to just go with the ebbs and flows.

As a sports card collector to now be here alongside all these All-Stars, has it sunk in how fast this has all happened?

No, it’s wild. I don’t even know how to think about it. My jersey’s on the table, and I just watched Shohei (Ohtani) and Freddie Freeman both sign it. It’s kind of crazy.

You’ve faced both of those guys already. Have you had any starstruck moments either here at All-Star or on the mound so far?

Definitely, like, my first start. We played the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado was up there, and I was like, ‘Holy s---. This is actually him.’

Did it wear off at all after that first game?

It wears off pretty quick when they slap a single through, and you’re like, ‘Oh, s---, here we go.’

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .

share