White Sox's Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence
White Sox's Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence

18 hours ago

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence.

Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post Tuesday. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.

"MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations," the team said in a statement. "The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion."

Jay Reisinger, a lawyer for Clevinger, issued a statement that said, "Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead."

"He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter," Reisinger said. "We will not comment on Ms. Finestead’s motive for bringing these false allegations. Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike’s family. Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong. He is a loving and caring father. We have advised Mike not to comment on this matter."

Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and "finally left when he strangled me."

"Mike Clevinger," she added, "you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant." She said Clevinger "threw chew spit on our baby."

The Athletic reported Finestead told the outlet she notified MLB of her allegations last summer.

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.

Clevinger is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA for Cleveland (2016-20) and San Diego (2021-22). He was 0-1 in a pair of postseason starts for the Padres.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two seasons by MLB last April under the domestic violence policy following an investigation that started the previous July. The suspension was cut to 194 games by an arbitrator last month, and the Dodgers released the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner. The suspension cost Bauer more than $37 million from his $102 million, three-year contract through the 2023 season.

