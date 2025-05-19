White Sox to unveil graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV

Major League Baseball
The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV.

Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his brother, John.

The graphic installation at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on their way to a four-game sweep for the title.

The team said the pillar artwork commemorates the pope's Chicago roots "and the unifying power of baseball on the world stage."

According to the White Sox, the pope attended the game with the late Ed Schmit, a family friend and season ticket holder. They knew each other through their work at a Catholic high school on Chicago's South Side, and Schmit’s son, Nick, remains the account holder for the pope’s World Series seat.

The White Sox – who have struggled on the field in recent years – and their fans have embraced their connection to the new pope since he was elected. The team said it sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement.

A group of White Sox fans dressed as the pope and watched a 13-3 loss to the crosstown Cubs from the bleachers at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cubs are 6-3, including this weekend's sweep of the White Sox, since false rumors and reports first circulated that Pope Leo XIV rooted for them and not the White Sox. The South Siders, on the other hand, are 4-6. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

