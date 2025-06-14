Major League Baseball In White Sox stadium broadcast, Pope Leo XIV sends a message of hope Published Jun. 14, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In his first words directed specifically at Americans, Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope — told young people how to find hope and meaning in their lives in a video broadcast on the jumbotron at the White Sox's stadium in Chicago on Saturday.

The event — set in Leo's hometown and at the home stadium of his favorite major league team — was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his recent election as pope. Leo seized the opportunity to speak directly to young people, tying his message to the Catholic Church's ongoing Jubilee year of hope that was declared by Pope Francis.

In Saturday's message, Leo urged those listening in the stadium and online to be beacons of hope capable of inspiring others.

"To share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world."

The afternoon program, emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky, highlighted Leo’s roots, including music by the city's Leo Catholic High School Choir and a musician from Peru, according to the event's program. There was also a discussion featuring a former teacher of the pope as well as a high school classmate and fellow Augustinian.

The event also celebrated the mixing of Catholicism and baseball, including a special invitation from the team for Leo to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a future White Sox game.

Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, was elected May 8, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the church. Leo, 69, spent his career serving as an Augustinian missionary and ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops. He succeeded Pope Francis, who died April 21.

"When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world," Leo said in the video message.

The program was to be followed by a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, who was part of the conclave that elected Leo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

