What Happened?! Brewers Turn Potential Grand Slam Into Amazing Double Play
What Happened?! Brewers Turn Potential Grand Slam Into Amazing Double Play

Updated Oct. 13, 2025 10:00 p.m. ET

Max Muncy came within inches of hitting a grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the scoring in the National League Championship Series. Instead, the Milwaukee Brewers turned it into one of the most incredible double plays in postseason history.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning Monday night, Muncy hit a long drive to center field. Sal Frelick jumped and reached over the wall in an attempt to make the catch.

The ball popped out of Frelick’s glove and hit the top of the fence before Frelick caught it in the air. Muncy was not out because the ball hit the wall, but the Dodgers’ runners scrambled back to their bases thinking the ball was caught on the fly.

Frelick threw to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who fired a strike that catcher William Contreras caught before Teoscar Hernández slid across the plate, forcing the runner out. Contreras then got up and jogged to third to force out Will Smith.

Despite his incredible play, Sal Frelick was as confused as anyone over what happened. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Smith had gone back to second when he thought Frelick made a clean catch.

As all this was developing, Frelick had his arms out with a quizzical look on his face, seemingly wondering what had just happened.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but a replay review confirmed the forceouts at home and third for a most unusual inning-ending double play.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

