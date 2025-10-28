What Does Brad Paisley Have to do With 18-Inning World Series Games? Everything

When Brad Paisley performs the national anthem before the World Series, be prepared to start the coffee pot in the ninth inning – because you're going to need it.

Prior to a legendary Game 3 of the 2025 World Series on Monday night – which saw Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the 18th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a thrilling 6-5 victory – country music star Brad Paisley performed the national anthem.

Why is that relevant?

Seven years ago, Paisley performed the national anthem before Game 3 of the 2018 World Series and, seven-plus hours later, Max Muncy launched a walk-off home run for the Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning.

Furthermore, Paisley performed the national anthem before the Dodgers' Game 2 World Series matchup against the Houston Astros in 2017 and Game 1 of the Dodgers' World Series matchup against the New York Yankees in 2024. Both contests also took place at Dodger Stadium and went to extra innings, with the 2024 game ending with another Freeman walk-off home run for the Dodgers.

A combined 19 pitchers were used in Monday's Game 3, which is an MLB playoff record. Meanwhile, the Dodgers used 10 pitchers, which is a new World Series record for a single team. In other words, when Paisley performs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has to mentally prepare to use every member of his pitching staff and, more importantly, have TUMS near his side.

Just when you think an 18-inning World Series game is the "Last Time for Everything," Brad Paisley has other ideas.

Catch Game 4 of the 2025 World Series at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

