Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week

29 mins ago

Trevor Story has found his swing.

After a slow start, the Boston Red Sox second baseman broke out in a big way with an incredible seven-game stretch en route to being named Major League Baseball’s American League Player of the Week.

Story batted .360 and slugged 1.120 with six home runs, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs. To put his numbers into perspective, he only had 15 RBIs through the first 34 games this season.

"It was pretty simple," Story said in an interview with Alanna Rizzo on MLB Network. "I’m feeling like myself in the box a little bit more. A lot of it just has to do with balance and approach. I think what it came down to was I was taking care of the pitch when it showed up in my zone and I wasn’t missing it."

On Thursday against Seattle, Story put on a show for those in attendance at Fenway Park. He hit three homers and recorded seven RBIs. The following night, his grand slam was caught by former Red Sox Jonny Gomes, who was seated atop the Green Monster.

In the four-game series against the Mariners, Story hit .400 with five homers, 13 RBIs and a 1.844 OPS.

Story is in his first year with Boston after signing a six-year, $144 million contract in March. He played his first six big league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the team that drafted him 45th overall in 2011. He was named a National League All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2018 and 2019.

"Coming in late this spring, I just wanted to play well and do well for my new team. I think that’s just human nature," Story said in the same interview. "This whole thing is such a process that I’m getting used to. My teammates have been so amazing helping me in that aspect, making me feel at home. All the Red Sox organization, everybody has been amazing in that aspect. Once the game starts and we get about a month and a half of games underneath my belt, everything is a little more comfortable. I just try not to force it so much and just kind of let the game come to me."

