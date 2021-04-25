Major League Baseball Trevor Bauer 'all for' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s celebrations in Dodgers-Padres rivalry 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The unwritten rules of baseball are undergoing, well, a bit of a rewrite.

Two of the game's biggest stars made that much clear as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres renewed their blossoming rivalry with a four-game series this weekend.

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole the show in Saturday's tilt ⁠— although the Dodgers won 5-4 ⁠— with a pair of home runs off of reigning NL Cy Young-winner Trevor Bauer.

Tatis started the fireworks early, tattooing a Bauer cutter on an 0-1 count to lead off the first inning.

As he rounded the bases, he cupped his right hand over his eye and looked back at the Padres dugout, a not-so-subtle nod to Bauer pitching with one eye closed when these teams met in spring training.

Tatis then deposited another Bauer cutter into the Dodger Stadium outfield seats in the top of the sixth inning.

As the 22-year-old shortstop crossed home plate, he taunted Bauer again.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-5 with another two homers, but his San Diego Padres fell 5-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This time, Tatis mimicked MMA star Conor McGregor's strut, a celebration that Bauer is known to employ after important strikeouts.

For baseball purists, Tatis' first bit of showboating could have been enough to elicit some old-school justice.

In other words, a Bauer fastball to Tatis' midsection wouldn't have been completely unexpected, based on the "unwritten rules" of the game.

But Bauer is anything but a traditionalist and addressed the situation after the game.

For the 30-year-old righty, the game needs more of those kinds of celebrations.

Bauer also said he believes pitchers that resort to the beanball are "soft."

"I think that pitchers who have that done to them and react by throwing at people or getting upset and hitting people or whatever ⁠— I think it’s pretty soft," he said. "If you give up a homer, a guy should celebrate it. It’s hard to hit in the big leagues."

Tatis also talked about the celebrations, agreeing that the celebrations can go both ways.

The Padres star has had plenty to celebrate in this series, too.

Not only did he have two homers against Bauer on Saturday, but he also popped a pair against Clayton Kershaw in Friday's 6-1 win for the Friars.

As noted, Bauer and the Dodgers eventually got the last laugh in Saturday's matchup with a 5-4 win.

That gave them a foothold in the four-game series, which stands at 2-1 in favor of the Padres heading into Sunday's capper at 7:08 p.m. ET.

The Bauer-Tatis rivalry spilled out onto social media ahead of Sunday's game, with Bauer suggesting Tatis might have snuck a peek at the signs between the Dodgers pitcher and catcher Will Smith.

Tatis responded with a photo of himself holding a child, with Bauer's face clipped out and superimposed over top.

His caption translated to English read: "Quiet, son."

The rivalry has been as captivating as any in recent years and seems to be on the path to being an all-time great series between adversaries.

Tatis even acknowledged as much, calling it "the biggest rivalry in baseball."

Celebrations and showmanship are usually catalysts for rivalries to take a turn toward benches clearing, but the groundwork has been laid to avoid going down that road.

If Tatis and Bauer are fine with a bit of taunting, who among the other Dodgers and Padres could rightfully get upset?

The unwritten rules of the game could be changing, and baseball's blooming rivalry is where it's being done.

