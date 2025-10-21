Toronto Blue Jays World Series Appearances, Wins, Record

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the World Series for the first time in over 30 years. After finishing with the best record in the American League and defeating the Mariners in an epic seven-game ALCS, the Blue Jays are ready to take on the defending champion Dodgers. Keep reading to find out more about the Blue Jays’ World Series wins, appearances, records, and more.

How many World Series have the Blue Jays made?

The 2025 World Series marks the Blue Jays’ 3rd appearance in franchise history. They have made 11 postseason appearances total.

When was the Blue Jays’ last World Series appearance?

The Blue Jays last appeared in the 1993 World Series, where they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

How many World Series have the Blue Jays won?

The Blue Jays have won two World Series: 1993 and 1992.

Toronto Blue Jays World Series History