Major League Baseball Tiramisu helmets and 10 other absurd food items you can order at MLB ballparks in 2025 Published Mar. 26, 2025 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's tradition at this point: as MLB's Opening Day approaches, so do the intimidating new concessions at ballparks around the league. Whether any of them will be fun to eat is up to you and your own tolerance for the absurd, but at least they're all fun to gawk at either way.

Here are 10 of these wild new MLB concessions that you can try for yourself during the 2025 season.

Texas Rangers: Boomstick Burrito

The Rangers have a history of making two-foot monstrosities, from Korean beef sandwiches to tacos featuring both chicken and beef, one foot of each. They specialize in this particular concession to the point that there's a specific food stand at Globe Life Field known as Texas 24". The latest of these inventions is the Boomstick Burrito, which is not going to be any less messy than their past offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

That 26-inch tortilla is more than twice the size of your usual burrito tortilla size, and is filled with all of the same stuff, only more of it. That would be enough on its own, but dumping additional cheese, jalapenos, and more on top is what helps it take on the Boomstick legacy.

New York Yankees: Tiramisu Helmets

That's helmets filled with tiramisu, not helmets made of tiramisu, just to clarify the level of ridiculousness.

The only downside to these is that they are mini Yankees helmets full of tiramisu instead of full-size ones. Sure, no one probably needs a full-size helmet stuffed with tiramisu, but since when have any of these concessions been about anything besides delicious decadence?

Chicago White Sox: Celebration Cake Shake

The White Sox set a record for the most losses in a modern major-league season in 2024 with 121, so of course they're introducing a new item featuring ice cream for 2025. What better way for fans to cope with last year than by having a whole bunch of ice cream in a shake that also includes cake?

It's meant to celebrate the White Sox 125th anniversary — hence the logo on the cup, which could also be a draw for fans of the team — but hopefully that image won't also end up representing the number of games the 2025 White Sox lose.

San Francisco Giants: Souvenir Popcorn Bat

Barry Bonds used to swing a 32-oz bat en route to setting the single-season and career home run records for MLB. Think about that for a moment when you realize that this souvenir bat full of popcorn that the San Francisco Giants are selling in 2025 weighs 98 oz.

Free refills? Just like at the movies! Only at the cinema there's less of a chance of someone smacking you in the head with their popcorn container.

Houston Astros: Daddy Mac Dog

A footlong hot dog isn't that special. You can get one of those practically anywhere, and without paying much for it. A footlong Angus beef hot dog slathered in brisket and mac and cheese, though? That'll require a trip to Daikin Park this summer:

At under $16 for one of these, no one will judge you for getting two. Just tell the next person in line you're grabbing one for a friend, too.

Philadelphia Phillies: S'mores Quesadillas

This one is just fun to say. Try it out. "S'mores quesadillas." You've never put those two words one after the other like that before, but now you can whenever you get in line at Citizens Bank Park.

Nutella, graham crackers, and mini marshmallows in a tortilla, covered in chocolate sauce. "S'mores quesadillas." The human mind is truly a wondrous thing.

Seattle Mariners: What Up Corn Dog and Lil' Dumpers

The Mariners' newest food item looks the least appealing of all of these, mostly just because it's colored just like their blue uniforms. That's not the kind of thing you look for in a corn dog, generally, or most edible food in general. However, it's just to tie it in with the team: the outside is actually a crunchy, spicy coating covered in honey.

And while you're there waiting for your blue corn dog, you might as well celebrate Cal Raleigh's lucrative new extension with those Lil' Dumpers dumplings, too. Lil' Dumpers for the Big Dumper, it's only right.

Baltimore Orioles: Warehouse Burger

The key to the Warehouse Burger is going to be how you eat it without making everything around you, including yourself, a mess. It's not that the burger is that huge, so much as that it's tall, and overloaded. One wrong step and you've got queso fundido all over your lap:

Here's what you do: you have to get a real good grip on this thing with both hands at first, until you've got it to a manageable size where you can hold it with one hand. Treat it like an ice cream cone that's going to melt — eat around the burger a bit, keeping the cheese and fried onions and sauces from slowly dripping their way out, but make sure you avoid taking bites out of right around where you're holding it, because you're going to need that space preserved until the end. And don't take too long, because, while pretzel buns are made of stronger stuff than a standard burger bun, they'll eventually become a sopping mess.

Don't be intimidated by a burger, you can do this without embarrassing yourself in front of 29,000 other people.

Kansas City Royals: The Z-Man Sandwich

If you've never been to Kansas City, then you're missing out on its barbecue scene. If you're on a tight schedule, maybe you have to choose between said barbecue joints and catching a Royals game. Not anymore, as Joe's Kansas City BBQ, in collaboration with the Royals, has made their Z-Man sandwich available at the ballpark.

Beef brisket, provolone cheese and a pair of onion rings on a kaiser roll. Maybe it's not absurd in size, but if you've ever had Joe's Kansas City BBQ before, you at least know it's absurd that you'll be able to eat this thing at a baseball game.

Honorable Mention: St. Paul Saints: Land of 10,000 Calories

You can't get this one at a big-league ballpark, no, but it might be worth it to make your way to St. Paul, anyway. With a dozen of your friends in tow.

That's a six-foot hot dog covered in pulled pork, mac and cheese, jalapenos, and fried onions. It'll run you $130, but you're meant to split it with a whole bunch of other people. Don't worry: this beast can be delivered to your seat. The hot dog version of a party sandwich. The scientists have finally done it.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share