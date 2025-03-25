Major League Baseball
Catcher Cal Raleigh, Mariners agree to $105 million, 6-year contract
Catcher Cal Raleigh, Mariners agree to $105 million, 6-year contract

Published Mar. 25, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Catcher Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $105 million, six-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, had not been announced.

Raleigh's deal supersedes a $5.6 million, one-year agreement on Jan. 9 that avoided salary arbitration. The 28-year-old would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 World Series.

Raleigh set career highs last year with 34 homers and 100 RBIs while hitting .220. He has a .218 career average with 93 homers and 251 RBIs in four seasons with the Mariners.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

