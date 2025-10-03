Major League Baseball Tigers vs. Mariners: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds Updated Oct. 3, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners meet in the American League Division Series with a spot in the ALCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Tigers vs. Mariners in the ALDS:

How to watch Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 1

Tigers vs. Mariners Series Schedule

*if needed

Tigers vs. Mariners Head to Head

The Tigers have played the Mariners a total of 6 times this season. The Mariners won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:

Tigers vs. Mariners Past Results

3/31/2025: Tigers 9, Mariners 6

4/1/2025: Tigers 4, Mariners 1

4/2/2025: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

7/11/2025: Mariners 12, Tigers 3

7/12/2025: Mariners 15, Tigers 7

7/13/2025: Mariners 8, Tigers 4

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction & Odds

As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mariners are favored to win the series at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

Series Winner: Mariners -165 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total), Tigers +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Game 1 Moneyline: Mariners -220 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $14.54 total), Tigers +178 (bet $10 to win $27.80 total)

