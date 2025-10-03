Major League Baseball
Tigers vs. Mariners: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
Updated Oct. 3, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET
The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners meet in the American League Division Series with a spot in the ALCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Tigers vs. Mariners in the ALDS:
How to watch Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 1
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Tigers vs. Mariners Series Schedule
- Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 - 8:38 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 - 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 - TBA (FOX)
- Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 - TBA (FOX)
- Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 - TBA (FOX)
*if needed
Tigers vs. Mariners Head to Head
The Tigers have played the Mariners a total of 6 times this season. The Mariners won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:
Tigers vs. Mariners Past Results
- 3/31/2025: Tigers 9, Mariners 6
- 4/1/2025: Tigers 4, Mariners 1
- 4/2/2025: Mariners 3, Tigers 2
- 7/11/2025: Mariners 12, Tigers 3
- 7/12/2025: Mariners 15, Tigers 7
- 7/13/2025: Mariners 8, Tigers 4
Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction & Odds
As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mariners are favored to win the series at home. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Mariners -165 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total), Tigers +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
- Game 1 Moneyline: Mariners -220 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $14.54 total), Tigers +178 (bet $10 to win $27.80 total)
