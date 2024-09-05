Major League Baseball
Matt Chapman, Giants agree to 6-year, $151 million contract extension
Sep. 5, 2024

Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.

Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable Jan. 15, and annual salaries of $25 million. The deal assures he will earn $169 million over seven seasons from 2024-30.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

Chapman is hitting .247 and leads the Giants with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 90 runs and 33 doubles. The 31-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and has a .241 career average with 177 homers and 495 RBIs for the Oakland Athletics (2017-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2022-23) and the Giants.

He was an All-Star in 2019.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants
Matt Chapman
