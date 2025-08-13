Major League Baseball Tastes Like Victory! Brewers' 12-game Win Streak Rewards Fans With Free Burgers Updated Aug. 13, 2025 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

William Contreras drove in four runs, Christian Yelich drove in three and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5 on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

It's a special number in Milwaukee, and across the state of Wisconsin, because that means the famous George Webb restaurant will reward customers with free burgers. The promotion was first activated in 1987 when the restaurant owner, George Webb, himself, predicted the Brewers would win 12 straight games.

It occurred again in 2018 and, this season, the Brewers flirted with it earlier this season when they went on an 11-game winning streak between July 6 and July 21. But after Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the 12-game run was complete. And burgers for everyone!

Milwaukee scored double-digit runs for the second straight game and the fourth time this month. The Brewers belted out 12 hits but only two — back-to-back fourth-inning doubles by Sal Frelick and Isaac Collins — were for extra bases.

Frelick and Joey Ortiz each drove in two runs and Collins had one RBI.

Bryan Reynolds got the Pirates on the board in the fifth inning off Shelby Miller with his 12th homer of the season, a three-run shot. He also had a two-run homer in the sixth off Nick Mears.

Brandon Woodruff gave up four hits and a pair of walks over four scoreless innings. Jared Koenig (5-1) recorded the win with a scoreless seventh.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (5-11) lasted only four innings. He was tagged for eight runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Key moment

Ortiz and Frelick drew back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Collins moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt to bring up Contreras, who smacked a 1-2 sinker from Carmen Mlodzinski to right, clearing the bases to give Milwaukee a three-run cushion.

Key stat

Contreras recorded multiple hits in each of his last four games. He had 10 hits, including three home runs and 12 RBIs, during Milwaukee's six-game home stand.

Up next

The Brewers start an eight-game road trip with the first of three against the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday.

The Pirates travel to Chicago for a weekend set against the Cubs beginning Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

