Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Reports to Federal Prison in Pennsylvania
Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Reports to Federal Prison in Pennsylvania

Published Jun. 16, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET

The former Japanese interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani surrendered to a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Monday, beginning a nearly five-year prison sentence for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player.

Ippei Mizuhara, 40, was processed at a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, his attorney Michael Freedman confirmed. The facility is about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Mizuhara was sentenced in federal court in Santa Ana in February to four years and nine months for bank and tax fraud. He was also ordered to pay $18 million in restitution, with nearly $17 million going to Ohtani and the remainder to the IRS. He was sentenced to three years’ supervised release on top of the prison sentence.

Authorities said Mizuhara began accessing Ohtani’s account beginning in 2021 and changed its security protocols so he could impersonate Ohtani to authorize wire transfers. He has admitted to using the money to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, in addition to purchasing $325,000 worth of baseball cards and paying his own dental bills.

He was a close friend and confidant to Ohtani, standing by his side for many of his career highlights, from serving as his catcher during the Home Run Derby at the 2021 All-Star Game, to being there for his two American League MVP wins and his record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.

Ohtani made his highly anticipated pitching debut on Monday night nearly two years after having elbow surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

