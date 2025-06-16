Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Reports to Federal Prison in Pennsylvania
The former Japanese interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani surrendered to a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Monday, beginning a nearly five-year prison sentence for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player.
Ippei Mizuhara, 40, was processed at a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, his attorney Michael Freedman confirmed. The facility is about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Mizuhara was sentenced in federal court in Santa Ana in February to four years and nine months for bank and tax fraud. He was also ordered to pay $18 million in restitution, with nearly $17 million going to Ohtani and the remainder to the IRS. He was sentenced to three years’ supervised release on top of the prison sentence.
Authorities said Mizuhara began accessing Ohtani’s account beginning in 2021 and changed its security protocols so he could impersonate Ohtani to authorize wire transfers. He has admitted to using the money to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, in addition to purchasing $325,000 worth of baseball cards and paying his own dental bills.
He was a close friend and confidant to Ohtani, standing by his side for many of his career highlights, from serving as his catcher during the Home Run Derby at the 2021 All-Star Game, to being there for his two American League MVP wins and his record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.
Ohtani made his highly anticipated pitching debut on Monday night nearly two years after having elbow surgery.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Shohei Ohtani could make mound return in June; Roki Sasaki remains sidelined
Who are the 10 best father-son sports duos of all time?
Missouri Gov. signs stadium aid package to keep Chiefs, Royals in state
-
Shohei Ohtani to make first pitching start since elbow surgery vs. Padres
Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler expects to retire at end of contract in 2027
Reds' Elly De La Cruz pushes HR streak to 4 games in last at-bat vs. Tigers
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits two HRs vs. Giants, ending 10-game drought
In White Sox stadium broadcast, Pope Leo XIV sends a message of hope
Wade Miley doesn't want to discuss involvement in late Tyler Skaggs case
-
Shohei Ohtani could make mound return in June; Roki Sasaki remains sidelined
Who are the 10 best father-son sports duos of all time?
Missouri Gov. signs stadium aid package to keep Chiefs, Royals in state
-
Shohei Ohtani to make first pitching start since elbow surgery vs. Padres
Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler expects to retire at end of contract in 2027
Reds' Elly De La Cruz pushes HR streak to 4 games in last at-bat vs. Tigers
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits two HRs vs. Giants, ending 10-game drought
In White Sox stadium broadcast, Pope Leo XIV sends a message of hope
Wade Miley doesn't want to discuss involvement in late Tyler Skaggs case