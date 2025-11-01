Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Could Snap 50-Year-Old Record In World Series Game 7 Start
Shohei Ohtani Could Snap 50-Year-Old Record In World Series Game 7 Start

Updated Nov. 1, 2025 4:21 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, setting him up to make more even history on the mound.

By starting in Game 7, Ohtani will have the chance to do something no pitcher has done in exactly 50 years — record a hit while starting a World Series Game 7. The last time a pitcher recorded a hit in a World Series Game 7 was in the 1975 World Series, 50 years ago. Both Don Gullet (Cincinnati Reds) and Bill Lee (Boston Red Sox) recorded hits in their starts.

If Ohtani records more than one hit in Game 7, he will become the first-ever starting pitcher to accomplish that feat. Ohtani's had seven hits in this year's World Series, with four of them coming in Game 3.

Ohtani also has the opportunity to join St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson as the only starting pitcher to record a home run in a World Series Game 7. Gibson did it in Game 7 of the 1962 World Series against the Red Sox. The Cardinals won 7-2.

Ohtani is batting .318 in the World Series with three homers, five RBIs and eight walks. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, striking out six and walking one in his Game 4 start as he threw 93 pitches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

