Shohei Ohtani, in massive step forward, is set to face hitters for the first time since 2023

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani is about to take his biggest step forward in his ongoing rehab from elbow surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar is set to face major-league hitters on Saturday during a live batting practice session at Citi Field, manager Dave Roberts announced on Friday. It will be his first time facing hitters since his September 2023 elbow reconstruction surgery.

"We've seen the bullpens for quite some time," Roberts said Friday in the visitor’s dugout at Citi Field. "So to see him go out there and face some major-league hitters, we're all anxious for that."

The Dodgers were adamant that they would not clear Ohtani to face hitters until he threw his entire arsenal during a bullpen. So once he mixed in sliders and curveballs in his latest session on Wednesday, everyone involved in Ohtani’s ramp-up, including his doctors, felt comfortable that he was ready to move on to the next, and biggest, hurdle in his pitching progression. The Dodgers have been intentionally slow with Ohtani's throwing build-up after he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on his non-pitching left shoulder last November.

As of Friday evening, it was unclear which Dodgers hitters Ohtani will face on Saturday. In terms of how excited or nervous Ohtani is feeling about his latest obstacle, the Japanese phenom went through his usual pregame routine ahead of the Dodgers’ series opener against the Mets on Friday.

"He doesn't tip his hand very often as far as emotions," Roberts said.

This will be the first time Ohtani will take the mound and pitch to major-league hitters since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. An exact return date has not been set for Ohtani, but he’s expected to join the Dodgers rotation sometime after the All-Star break. There is an obvious need for Ohtani’s arm in Los Angeles’ depleted pitching staff, but the club has no intention of rushing his ramp-up to help make the rotation whole again.

While so much about Ohtani’s progression remains unknown, one thing is certain: Ohtani will not go on a minor-league rehab assignment. That step is common for pitchers rehabbing from elbow reconstruction surgery. But Ohtani’s bat is too important to the reigning champions to take him off the roster unless it’s absolutely necessary. Ohtani entered Friday tied for the major-league lead in home runs with 17.

"Obviously the build-up is important," Roberts said. "But so is him taking five at-bats in a game."

As exciting as Ohtani’s next step is for the Dodgers, there is reason for apprehension over the next couple of months.

The Dodgers are aware that Ohtani’s increased activity and pitching workload could adversely affect his offense. Last week, Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session, which included an up-down, and then he went 0-for-6 at the plate against the Los Angeles Angels. That 0-for could've been coincidental, but Roberts supported the idea that "it’s certainly possible" Ohtani’s pitching progression could impact his hitting.

The Dodgers will depend on Ohtani to tell them when or if he needs a day off from being their designated hitter as his build-up continues. It’s possible, Roberts said, if he’s taxed from pitching a bullpen session or a simulated game sometime over the next several weeks, that he won’t be in the lineup that day. The Dodgers will be open to how Ohtani is feeling, and play his availability by ear.

"I don't think anyone knows how the next couple of months will look," Roberts said.

For now, though, the organization is eager to see how his stuff will play against major-league hitters.

​​"I think he's calibrating really well," Roberts said. "The stuff looks good. I mean, it's easy 94, 95 [mph] coming out of his hand. It's a really good throw. I think we're all anxious to see how it looks to hitters."

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. Follow her on X at @DeeshaThosar.

