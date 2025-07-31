Major League Baseball Carlos Correa Traded to Astros: 'There Was Only Team' For Him at Deadline Updated Jul. 31, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Carlos Correa is returning to Houston, giving the Astros a huge — and familiar — boost after they reacquired the shortstop from the Minnesota Twins just before Thursday's trade deadline.

Additional terms of the deal weren’t immediately available, but Correa told MLB that, due to the Twins selling off pieces and not actively competing, he wanted a trade despite signing a six-year deal with them before the 2023 season. And to the Astros in particular: "I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen." As Correa's contract included a full no-trade clause and he could block any other deal, the Twins honored his request.

Correa spent his first seven years in Houston, where he became one of the most beloved players in franchise history, helping the team to six playoff appearances, three American League pennants and its first World Series title in 2017 — a title tainted by a sign-stealing scandal. The top pick in the 2012 amateur draft and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year was part of the homegrown core that helped the Astros go from the league’s laughingstock to perennial contenders.

Correa has exclusively played shortstop in his 11-year MLB career but will almost certainly move to third base for the AL West leaders with shortstop Jeremy Peña close to returning from the injured list. The Astros need help at third base with All-Star Isaac Paredes out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and it's entirely possible he does not return until 2026. Peña, meanwhile, is already on a rehab assignment, and could return to Houston's lineup as early as Friday, leaving third base as the position with the larger immediate need.

While Correa's bat has taken a downturn in 2025 after last year, in which he hit .310/.388/.517, he's still managed a 92 OPS+ through a .267/.319/.386 line and .704 OPS: the average third baseman has a .711 OPS in 2025. If Correa rebounds at the plate with the shift back to Houston and a contender, all the better for the Astros, but they might not even need that level of play from him for the deal to work in their favor.

Charismatic and an unquestioned leader in the clubhouse, Correa could help galvanize a team that has managed to remain atop the division standings despite dealing with multiple injuries to both its lineup and pitching staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

