Major League Baseball
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits towering, 470-foot home run
Major League Baseball

Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits towering, 470-foot home run

Published Mar. 2, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET

Elly De La Cruz wreaked havoc across the board in his first MLB season with the Cincinnati Reds. It appears he will continue to do so in 2024.

In his first at-bat of the Reds' Saturday afternoon spring training game against the Colorado Rockies, De La Cruz uncorked a mammoth, 470-foot home run to center field.

The ball might still be traveling.

De La Cruz, 22, was long regarded as the Reds' top prospect and made his MLB debut in June 2023. Across 98 games, De La Cruz totaled 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 35 stolen bases, while posting a .235/.300/.410 slash line. He entered MLB with a bang, hitting .361 in his first 15 games, including hitting for the cycle in just his 15th game with the Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Cruz dabbled at both positions on the left side of the infield, making 66 starts at shortstop and 29 starts at third base.

The Reds are coming off an 82-80 campaign, a 20-game bump from 2022. De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McClain are part of a young Reds core that's beginning to establish itself at the MLB level.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports ac count, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Fanatics unfairly blamed for new flawed MLB uniforms, founder says

Fanatics unfairly blamed for new flawed MLB uniforms, founder says

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes