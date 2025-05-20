Red Sox starter Walker Buehler, manager Alex Cora ejected after arguing with ump
Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning against the New York Mets on Tuesday night and manager Alex Cora followed him to the clubhouse after heated arguments with umpire Mike Estabrook.
Buehler and Estabrook exchanged words after Francisco Lindor, who was hit by a hit, stole second on a pitch Estabrook called a ball, pushing the count on Juan Soto to 2-0.
The right-hander's response drew Estabrook from behind the plate, where he held up his hand and indicated Buehler had said enough. Buehler continued and quickly got tossed, prompting Cora to come running from the dugout.
Cora shouted in Estabrook’s face for a while and first base umpire Laz Diaz eventually stepped in to keep the two apart. Cora made contact with Diaz as he continued to verbally let loose on Estabrook, then finally made his way to the clubhouse to cheers from Boston fans.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
