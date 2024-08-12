Major League Baseball
Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology after directing a homophobic slur at fan
Published Aug. 12, 2024 2:22 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized for directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan during Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The exchange caught on a live mic during the broadcast of the game occurred when Duran — who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts at that point in the game — was at the plate in the sixth inning.

A fan at Fenway Park can be heard shouting "Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!"

Duran turned his head toward the fan and replied: "Shut up," followed by a curse word and the slur. The at-bat ended with Duran being walked.

"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said in a statement released by the team. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility."

He finished by saying he would use the episode to educate himself and grow as a person.

The team in a statement said it has spoken with Duran about the incident.

"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game. We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community," the team said. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."

Duran is one of Boston's top hitters this season with a .291 average, 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The exchange with the fan came after Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team's recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes one player per team who "demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

