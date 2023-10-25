Major League Baseball
Red Sox hiring Craig Breslow to run baseball ops, replacing Chaim Bloom
Red Sox hiring Craig Breslow to run baseball ops, replacing Chaim Bloom

Published Oct. 25, 2023 11:13 a.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox have hired ex-pitcher Craig Breslow to run their baseball operations department, a team official said Wednesday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced yet.

Breslow pitched for Boston in 2006 and again from 2012-15, spending a good portion of his 12-year MLB career with the Red Sox. Since 2019, he has worked in the Cubs' front office, first as their director of strategic initiatives. He was promoted to director of pitching in 2020. He became the Cubs' assistant general manager when president of baseball operations Theo Epstein left following the 2020 season. Breslow was Chicago's senior vice president of pitching over the past few seasons. 

He is the second straight Yale graduate to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department. Chaim Bloom was fired in September after presiding over three last-place finishes in four seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

