Major League Baseball
Red Sox Acquire RHP Johan Oviedo from Pirates in 5-Player Trade
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Acquire RHP Johan Oviedo from Pirates in 5-Player Trade

Updated Dec. 4, 2025 11:01 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night as part of a five-player trade.

Boston also got left-hander Tyler Samaniego and minor league catcher Adonys Guzman from Pittsburgh in exchange for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and minor league right-hander Jesus Travieso.

Oviedo, a 27-year-old from Cuba, had Tommy John surgery in December 2023 and missed the 2024 season. He returned last season and went 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in nine starts.

In 2023, he made 32 starts and went 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings for the Pirates and ranked eighth among National League starters with a .237 opponent batting average. Oviedo is 15-26 with a 4.24 ERA in 81 appearances, including 67 starts, for St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

Boston designated right-hander Cooper Criswell for assignment to make room on its 40-man roster.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Draw: Tom Brady Headlines Star-Studded Draw Assistants

2026 World Cup Draw: Tom Brady Headlines Star-Studded Draw Assistants

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes