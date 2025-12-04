Red Sox Acquire RHP Johan Oviedo from Pirates in 5-Player Trade
The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night as part of a five-player trade.
Boston also got left-hander Tyler Samaniego and minor league catcher Adonys Guzman from Pittsburgh in exchange for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and minor league right-hander Jesus Travieso.
Oviedo, a 27-year-old from Cuba, had Tommy John surgery in December 2023 and missed the 2024 season. He returned last season and went 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in nine starts.
In 2023, he made 32 starts and went 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings for the Pirates and ranked eighth among National League starters with a .237 opponent batting average. Oviedo is 15-26 with a 4.24 ERA in 81 appearances, including 67 starts, for St. Louis and Pittsburgh.
Boston designated right-hander Cooper Criswell for assignment to make room on its 40-man roster.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
