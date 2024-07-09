Major League Baseball
Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers scratched from All-Star Game with sore left shoulder
Major League Baseball

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers scratched from All-Star Game with sore left shoulder

Updated Jul. 9, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been scratched from the All-Star Game with left shoulder soreness.

"We all believe there's more here, we're shooting for something bigger than the All-Star Game," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "For him to be healthy, that's the most important thing."

Cora said Tuesday that Devers has been dealing with an injury in his AC joint for a while. Although the 27-year-old Dominican was in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against Oakland, Cora said "he's been grinding through a few things."

"As a group, we believe it's a good time for him to get some rest and take care of it," Cora said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cora said the team notified Major League Baseball, which selected Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg as a replacement for next Tuesday's game in Arlington, Texas (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Devers is batting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season, earning his third All-Star Game selection. He homered twice in Sunday night's victory over New York in Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Yankees and have won 14 of their past 19 to improve to nine games over .500, matching a season high. Boston is 7½ games behind Baltimore in the AL East and in possession of the third AL wild-card spot entering Tuesday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes