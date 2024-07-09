Major League Baseball Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers scratched from All-Star Game with sore left shoulder Updated Jul. 9, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been scratched from the All-Star Game with left shoulder soreness.

"We all believe there's more here, we're shooting for something bigger than the All-Star Game," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "For him to be healthy, that's the most important thing."

Cora said Tuesday that Devers has been dealing with an injury in his AC joint for a while. Although the 27-year-old Dominican was in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against Oakland, Cora said "he's been grinding through a few things."

"As a group, we believe it's a good time for him to get some rest and take care of it," Cora said.

Cora said the team notified Major League Baseball, which selected Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg as a replacement for next Tuesday's game in Arlington, Texas ( 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ).

Devers is batting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season, earning his third All-Star Game selection. He homered twice in Sunday night's victory over New York in Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Yankees and have won 14 of their past 19 to improve to nine games over .500, matching a season high. Boston is 7½ games behind Baltimore in the AL East and in possession of the third AL wild-card spot entering Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

