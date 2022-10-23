Major League Baseball Red October! Phillies, fans celebrate stunning World Series berth 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series!

And their players and fans enjoyed every bit of the team's stunning October run.

The Phillies won the clinching Game 5, 4-3, in dramatic fashion on a Bryce Harper 2-run home run in the 8th inning. That deep shot sent the home Philadelphia crowd into a frenzy.

No high-profile fan has been more invested in the Phillies' run than actor Miles Teller, originally from a suburb of Philadelphia. Teller attended all three home games of the Phillies' five-game National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres.

The Philadelphia Flyers held a watch party at nearby Wells Fargo Center and captured the moment a packed bar room watched the final out:

Rhys Hoskins, the main homegrown star on the Phillies' roster, spoke to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal about his elation at making the World Series with the team and organization that drafted him in 2014.

'It's amazing, everyone on this field deserves this' — Rhys Hoskins speaks with Ken Rosenthal after Phillies' NLCS win

Meanwhile, Phillies teammates embraced each other on the field and readied to receive some hardware.

Few left their seats as Philadelphia geared up the National League Championship trophy presentation – and the presentation of the NLCS MVP trophy to Harper.

Phillies hoist the trophy after winning the NLCS

Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP after Phillies defeat Padres 4-3 in Game 5 Bryce Harper talked to Tom Verducci after winning NLCS MVP. He reflected on what it means for his team to bring the NL pennant to Philadelphia.

"We've got four more. Let's go get it," Harper said. The 2022 World Series begins on FOX Friday.

The Phillies then posed for a team photo before continuing the celebration in their locker room.

