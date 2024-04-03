Major League Baseball
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung to miss eight to 10 weeks after wrist surgery
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung to miss eight to 10 weeks after wrist surgery

Published Apr. 3, 2024

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will miss eight to 10 weeks after having surgery on his broken right wrist.

Jung originally was projected to miss about six weeks, but the team said Wednesday the operation in Phoenix was more complicated than expected.

Jung was hurt when he was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Phil Maton on a swinging strike in the ninth inning of the Rangers' 9-3 win on Monday night. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and infielder Justin Foscus was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Jung missed time during spring training with a calf strain.

The 26-year-old Jung hit .266 with 23 home runs and a .781 OPS last season, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite missing time with a broken left thumb. He batted .308 with an .867 OPS in the postseason for the World Series champions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

