Rafael Devers insists he's Red Sox' third baseman after Alex Bregman addition
Rafael Devers insists he's Red Sox' third baseman after Alex Bregman addition

Published Feb. 17, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET

The Red Sox's ballyhooed signing of Alex Bregman was met with considerable resistance Monday when Rafael Devers said he wouldn't cede third base.

Devers, a three-time All-Star, has played the hot corner for Boston since 2017 and himself received a major deal just two years ago.

"Third base is my position," Devers said through an interpreter. "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."

When asked if he would be willing to become a designated hitter, without waiting for his interpreter to relay the question, Devers said, "No."

The Red Sox signed Bregman on Saturday to a three-year, $120 million contract that includes a $5 million signing bonus. A two-time All-Star, Bregman has hit more than 20 home runs each of the past three seasons.

Landing Bregman was a key, the Red Sox hoped, to ending a stretch in which Boston has missed the playoffs five of the past six years.

Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million contract in January 2023 and has been even more productive in recent seasons than Bregman. Devers hit 28 homers and drove in 83 runs last season despite playing just 138 games because of an assortment of injuries. The year before, he had 33 homers and 100 RBIs while playing in 153 games.

That production and the financial investment by the Red Sox could give Devers some leverage in his push to stay at third.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that Devers "was very vocal last year" about how the club needed to improve.

"The decisions that are going to be made here about roster construction and about what we're going to do in the future, we're going to make sure we have the best team possible out there," Cora said. "(Devers) has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he's a third baseman. He's going to work out as a third baseman and then we'll make decisions accordingly.

"I think here it's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It's about the Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team."

Cora said Bregman could wind up at second or third base and Devers at third or DH.

"There's competition here," Cora said. "I think flexibility and versatility are huge for us."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

