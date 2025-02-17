Rafael Devers insists he's Red Sox' third baseman after Alex Bregman addition
The Red Sox's ballyhooed signing of Alex Bregman was met with considerable resistance Monday when Rafael Devers said he wouldn't cede third base.
Devers, a three-time All-Star, has played the hot corner for Boston since 2017 and himself received a major deal just two years ago.
"Third base is my position," Devers said through an interpreter. "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."
When asked if he would be willing to become a designated hitter, without waiting for his interpreter to relay the question, Devers said, "No."
The Red Sox signed Bregman on Saturday to a three-year, $120 million contract that includes a $5 million signing bonus. A two-time All-Star, Bregman has hit more than 20 home runs each of the past three seasons.
Landing Bregman was a key, the Red Sox hoped, to ending a stretch in which Boston has missed the playoffs five of the past six years.
Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million contract in January 2023 and has been even more productive in recent seasons than Bregman. Devers hit 28 homers and drove in 83 runs last season despite playing just 138 games because of an assortment of injuries. The year before, he had 33 homers and 100 RBIs while playing in 153 games.
That production and the financial investment by the Red Sox could give Devers some leverage in his push to stay at third.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that Devers "was very vocal last year" about how the club needed to improve.
"The decisions that are going to be made here about roster construction and about what we're going to do in the future, we're going to make sure we have the best team possible out there," Cora said. "(Devers) has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he's a third baseman. He's going to work out as a third baseman and then we'll make decisions accordingly.
"I think here it's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It's about the Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team."
Cora said Bregman could wind up at second or third base and Devers at third or DH.
"There's competition here," Cora said. "I think flexibility and versatility are huge for us."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
MLB's 5 best under-the-radar pickups from the 2025 offseason
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani nears pitching return after 1st bullpen of spring training
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Red Sox land Alex Bregman on 3-year deal
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
'We were there when no one was': The inside story on how the Dodgers landed Rōki Sasaki
-
Reds manager to Elly De La Cruz: 'I want you to be the best player in baseball'
Post-Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve is last position player from infamous 2017 Astros
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: 'I’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen'
-
MLB's 5 best under-the-radar pickups from the 2025 offseason
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani nears pitching return after 1st bullpen of spring training
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Red Sox land Alex Bregman on 3-year deal
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
'We were there when no one was': The inside story on how the Dodgers landed Rōki Sasaki
-
Reds manager to Elly De La Cruz: 'I want you to be the best player in baseball'
Post-Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve is last position player from infamous 2017 Astros
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: 'I’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen'