Major League Baseball Pirates to induct seven-time MLB MVP Barry Bonds into franchise Hall of Fame Published Aug. 23, 2024 2:14 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Friday that they're inducting former seven-time MLB MVP Barry Bonds into their franchise Hall of Fame when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Pittsburgh announced earlier this year that Bonds would be put into its Hall of Fame without a precise date.

Bonds spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, who selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 1985 MLB Draft out of Arizona State.

During his time with the Pirates (1986-92), Bonds was a two-time All-Star who led MLB with 109 runs in 1992 and logged 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs in each of his last three seasons with the franchise. He also led the sport in on-base percentage and slugging percentage, twice apiece.

Despite just playing seven years in Pittsburgh, Bonds — the son of three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover Bobby Bonds — is fifth in Pirates history in home runs (176), seventh in slugging percentage (.503) and ninth in OPS (.883).

Of course, Bonds signed with the San Francisco Giants following the 1992 season and went on to set the single-season MLB record for home runs in 2001 (73) and later pass Hank Aaron as the all-time MLB home run leader, finishing his career with 762 long balls.

Moreover, Bonds finished his 22-year MLB career having totaled an OPS above 1.000 in 15 seasons, a slugging percentage above .600 in 12 seasons and claiming two batting titles (2002 and 2004). He was an eight-time Gold Glover, 12-time Silver Slugger and 14-time All-Star.

All that said, Bonds has continually been denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame due to proof and several allegations of steroid use.

